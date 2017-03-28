WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:19 pm
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1548
Lincoln Imp wrote:
I think Richie Barnet would warrant a place in any side, pure class - for us and against us. He put in the best individual performance I have seen in a game against St Helens at the KC and was only on the pitch for about 20 minutes - time enough to demolish saints with a couple of tries and assists.

Him and Colin Best were a great combination. Neither here long enough to be in the all time list perhaps but on their day as good as those that are.

Would also add that Shane Mcmenamy was also outstanding in that semi final with the rest not far behind.

Agree, loved that combo, barnet could hit so hard, loved it, would of liked best to of stayed longer

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:24 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5933
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
only Ellis and possibly Taylor would get in my team (from 1979 when i first went), no Mini.

my back row would be crooks, muggleton or ellis with knocker at loose man, the other would go on the bench

swain over houghton at present.

possible 4 prop rotation of stone, skerett, taylor and karl harrison (1st spell)
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:00 am
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2270
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Was made up when we signed Barnett from London. Had admired him for a while. Loved him at centre, had some mongrel in him.
Liked Muggleton as well. Wasn't he Sterlos brother in law?

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:49 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 800
the artist wrote:
only Ellis and possibly Taylor would get in my team (from 1979 when i first went), no Mini.

my back row would be crooks, muggleton or ellis with knocker at loose man, the other would go on the bench

swain over houghton at present.

possible 4 prop rotation of stone, skerett, taylor and karl harrison (1st spell)


I'd have Crane in instead of Muggleton.

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:59 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6862
Location: Here there and everywhere
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Was made up when we signed Barnett from London. Had admired him for a while. Loved him at centre, had some mongrel in him.
Liked Muggleton as well. Wasn't he Sterlos brother in law?



Indeed he was, but I think a few have somewhat rose tinted glasses on here. Muggleton was good, but at the end of the day, he was only here for a couple of seasons Max (did he play for more than just the 84/85 season?). IMO in the time I have watched Hull FC (since 1981) the 2nd rowers I would highlight would be Lee Crooks, Mick Crane (when not playing LF), Ellis, Willie Manu, and Mini.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:02 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5933
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Manu would be on my bench with the 2 props and either ellis or muggleton. to be honest, and its a bit controversial, but never liked it when we had crane and norton in the same starting team. both great players, but its a question of balance i guess.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:32 pm
Airlie1984
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 17, 2010 11:24 pm
Posts: 110
King Ellis. Up there with the best ever to adorn the famous irregular hoops. A sporting great in an age for our sport where there are few

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:53 am
Freddie Miller.
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 398
Location: Australia
Airlie1984 wrote:
King Ellis. Up there with the best ever to adorn the famous irregular hoops. A sporting great in an age for our sport where there are few


Certainly mentioned out here by pundits as one of the best ever players to have played after coming from the ERL. Rated in the Top 5 or 6 by some.

In the forwards he would be in my top 3. Mal Reilly for me is No1.

Re: Would any of the players in the current squad.....

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:07 am
PCollinson1990
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 111
Grimaldi, Kearney lots of great players way ahead of cuckoo Harrison who caused disruption with the young players
