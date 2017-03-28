Wellsy13 wrote:
One stopped a draw, one stopped a defeat. That's the way I see it.
Both great moments though!
Swain just edges it on ability for me, both fantastic players though. Can only imagine if we had then both in the squad together rotating off the bench, we'd never let a try in!
As for the rest of the squad I think Ellis deserves a spot, both for lifting a poor team in his early years here, and lifting the Cup.
Hard to judge a 'hall of fame' team though, due to different fitness levels and styles over the decades. Was only thinking the other day that some of the creative players we had just 10-15 years ago such as Blacklock and Ritchie Barnett wouldent be much good in todays super league as they were somewhat fragile and would rather look to make a break and possibly give away an error rather than play it safe and play sets out.
Also its a debate as to wether you pick players purely on ability or if you take length of service in to account, Stephen Kearney is one of the most talented players ive seen in the Black & White and his performance in the CC semi a contender for best individual display ive seen, but he was only here for one year.