We had the all time Hull team discussion a couple of years ago and many of the points in that remain valid. Of the current team probably only Ellis has the runs on the board to be a serious candidate for the starting line up. That is not to say that there are others that may finish up there.



Houghton is a great player but is up against some seriously good competition, indeed this must be the strongest position in the clubs history.



Of the others it is a matter of putting together a number of further productive seasons so there are a huge number of ifs and buts. RL is a tough game and sadly career affecting injury is always lurking in the background. So of the current squad I would say



Shaul - needs another 5 good years at least and this historically a strong position at the club.



Fonua - Slips under the radar a bit. Would need to stay a long time but this is unlikely as he is good enough for a place in the NRL.



Kelly - way too early and past history isn't encouraging. Having said that he is a prodigiously talented player.



Sneyd - half back isn't one with many contenders. Several more productive seasons and he comes right into it. His goal kicking since the start of last season is the best I've seen.



Watts, Taylor - They both could be around for a long time yet and though already good they have room for further improvement.



I like Mini but he's among a lot of other contenders and won't be able to get the service in some have.



The other thing to remember though is that its a team game and some of the best teams aren't necessarily overloaded with great individuals though there will be one or two in there.