chissitt wrote: Ablett's been at it all his playing life, niggling at every opportunity not good enough to face anybody as both Wardle in the past and now Brough has proved, but a master at the sly digs from second and third man in the tackle, shame really for a good player.

What does that even mean? Because he's smart enough not to throw punches back at the idiots and get banned he's somehow 'not good enough'? Brough's lucky that the disciplinary were in a generous mood, three punches vs none, both got sin binned and only a one match ban is like winning the lottery in that situation.