AntonyGiant wrote: Played some of our best rugby when Brough was missing last year.

Ellis thrived on being the main man and stepped up well.. yet went back into his shell afterwards.



Gaskell and Brierly will probably do the same. Like somebody said, we can't do much worse.



Maybe Broughy needs to learn a lesson and not get away with it. Watching our struggling side on the sidelines might make him think twice about self control... wether Ablett had it coming or not!

Agree with first sentence,it was when Ellis and Jake Connor were the halfs combo, and also the decoy lines looked better organised with them two as the pivots.Only prob was then too often it was a like a hot knife through butter with some of the edge d.This is what will concern me with a halfs combo of Gazza & Brierley if that is what he goes with this weekend. All can do is hope these two could step up to the challenge.