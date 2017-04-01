WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton Lions

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:53 pm
Norman Bates
charlie caroli wrote:
Scott Moore ,might not be playing. :wink:

Sounds like Charlie knows, again. I guess it's related to his ongoing issues?

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:05 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Oh you think your current team is better than the previous 2 years teams?

certainly better than last seasons bunch of overpaid primadonnas.

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:53 pm
Encouraged
swifty62 wrote:
siddal lad niall evalds in to squad.


One day we may be able to fund talent like this into joining Fax rather than the likes of Salfud. We can dream.

Oh and build bridges with Siddal too.
We shall one day be back where we belong and along shall come the Bulls defectors.

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:53 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
mat wrote:
certainly better than last seasons bunch of overpaid primadonnas.


Or underpaid depending which way you look at it.

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:07 pm
thefaxfanman
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Or underpaid depending which way you look at it.


daaaaaaaamn
Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:52 pm
swifty62
wish fax had a fast attacking back line as good as Swinton.
Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:03 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
swifty62 wrote:
wish fax had a fast attacking back line as good as Swinton.


Can't have been that good.

Another game where we did what we needed to and teams will struggle to back up after playing Hull KR so in that sense we did well. I thought we looked better in attack today but defence was pretty poor. It's another win though so on to the next few games where we must pick up wins while our rivals play each other. I think come the end of easter theres a very good chance we will find ourselves in the top 4.

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:12 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Can't have been that good.

Another game where we did what we needed to and teams will struggle to back up after playing Hull KR so in that sense we did well. I thought we looked better in attack today but defence was pretty poor. It's another win though so on to the next few games where we must pick up wins while our rivals play each other. I think come the end of easter theres a very good chance we will find ourselves in the top 4.


Lond9n have fev and Toulouse n3xt so I think 4th is defo

Re: Swinton Lions

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:20 pm
swifty62
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Can't have been that good.

Another game where we did what we needed to and teams will struggle to back up after playing Hull KR so in that sense we did well. I thought we looked better in attack today but defence was pretty poor. It's another win though so on to the next few games where we must pick up wins while our rivals play each other. I think come the end of easter theres a very good chance we will find ourselves in the top 4.

scored two tries on our right side in first half when passed it out there so fast they had a man over each time. our sliding defence was like a snail. if they had decent forwards I think could cause lot of trouble to teams. did not help with a ref that did not know tackles round neck and head are illegal.
Re: Swinton Lions

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 5:19 am
swifty62 wrote:
scored two tries on our right side in first half when passed it out there so fast they had a man over each time. our sliding defence was like a snail. if they had decent forwards I think could cause lot of trouble to teams. did not help with a ref that did not know tackles round neck and head are illegal.


Swinton can score tries no doubting that. Remind me of Matt Calland team. Problem for them is their discipline and soft defense. Cant win games by just been a good attacking team also have to defend. Getting that balance right is the hard part. When Ben Heaton returns we will be more solid on right edge. Chester B still learning.
