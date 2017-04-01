swifty62 wrote:
wish fax had a fast attacking back line as good as Swinton.
Can't have been that good.
Another game where we did what we needed to and teams will struggle to back up after playing Hull KR so in that sense we did well. I thought we looked better in attack today but defence was pretty poor. It's another win though so on to the next few games where we must pick up wins while our rivals play each other. I think come the end of easter theres a very good chance we will find ourselves in the top 4.