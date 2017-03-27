robinrovers10 wrote: just read the league express and noticed that we had 5 lads playing for St Helens reserves in their game against Wigan. Joe Cator (who scored) Brad Clavering, Will Jubb, George Milton and Jordan Gibbons.



Can anyone elaborate as to why at what for??



I also cant understand the huge cost involved in running a reserves or "A" team, the team are all on salary, you could fill the rest of the spots with trialists, play the home games before the first team fixtures and use part of the current coaching staff for management. I remember when teams ran A teams and we were proper skint when we did so, so why the sudden change in the massive costs?

I agree it does not make sense at all I used to enjoy the A team games has well has the first team new lads had a run out players back from been injured had a run out and then they were of use for all other player IE a an other