Does anyone know when his contract is up.im sure it's end of season one I think we need to keep hold of whatever the cost for me I time England number 13.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:12 pm
Fordy
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:08 pm
Do you reckon he's worth another contract my opinion is deffo give his all every game.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:16 pm
Fordy
I would say definitely so. Not sure how old Ashurst is but I think a back row of Ashurst, Batchelor and Crowther could serve us well for a number of seasons.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:46 pm
Certainly sign him again. He's already showing he can play SL level and will get better with age.
No offence to him or family but I don't see an England 13 shirt for him but I do see a top player for Wakefield.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:13 pm
Hard to say how far he will go until he's playing regularly. He hasn't had chance yet has he to demonstrate his ability on a regular basis. If his contract is up next season we have plenty of time to extend (IF he wants!)
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:15 pm
PopTart wrote:
Certainly sign him again. He's already showing he can play SL level and will get better with age.
No offence to him or family but I don't see an England 13 shirt for him but I do see a top player for Wakefield.
you got me wrong I think.he in time will fill the 13 dhiry for us but Dr.worth an England call up.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:30 pm
Fordy wrote:
I would say definitely so. Not sure how old Ashurst is but I think a back row of Ashurst, Batchelor and Crowther could serve us well for a number of seasons.
I think Ashurst is mid 20's so just coming into his prime. Excellent back rower, never seems to have a bad game. That would be some pack. almost as good as having Price and Jackson again!
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:52 am
Horbury Cat wrote:
Does anyone know when his contract is up.im sure it's end of season one I think we need to keep hold of whatever the cost for me I time England number 13.
Defonetly one for the future, the games I have seen he has not let anyone down, line speed is good, tackling ok and a evel headed lad, yes the lad should be fine,
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:20 am
I'm pleased we are turning into a club that retains our talent gone I think are the days when the bigger clubs just came to pick the bones of the expertise we had nurtured thanks again Mr Carter for giving us stability.
