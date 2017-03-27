Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am Posts: 9060 Location: wakefield
Certainly sign him again. He's already showing he can play SL level and will get better with age. No offence to him or family but I don't see an England 13 shirt for him but I do see a top player for Wakefield.
Hard to say how far he will go until he's playing regularly. He hasn't had chance yet has he to demonstrate his ability on a regular basis. If his contract is up next season we have plenty of time to extend (IF he wants!)
you got me wrong I think.he in time will fill the 13 dhiry for us but Dr.worth an England call up.
