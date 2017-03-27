second

Updated table after the completion of Week 7Johnbulls 78Bulls Boy 2011 70FevGrinder 65Fr13day 62GazzaBull 57rambull1967 56roger daly 56Duckman 54Ferocious Aardvark 54glow 54tackler tommo 54BD20 Cougar 52Bull Mania 52Le Penguin 52Nelson 52ThePimp007 51Bullnorthern 50jayb 50Steel City Bull 49DrFeelgood 48jackmac452 47Pumpetypump 47Herr Rigsby 46BiltonRobin 45charlie caroli 44paulwalker71 44zapperbull 43Fevxr2i 41Bendybulls 40broadybulls87 40SLPTom 40Bulls4 39childofnorthern 39RickyF1 39Smack him Jimmy 39tigertot 37Sir Harold Facey 36daveyz999 34Hamster Chops 33Bullseye 32Bent & Bongser 31josefw 31RAB2411 27Hooligan27 25vbfg 24bowlingboy 22Jimmy 4 Bradford 20Micky the travelling friend 15Broad Ings Warrior 7bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3Again, a fairly thin week with nobody getting the bonus (congratulations to HamsterChops for at least guessing that Sykes would be theplayer to scoreTwo people got all 6 results correct, and grabbed double points - so well done to ThePimp007 and jayb - with ThePimp also getting one of the margins bang on to rack up an impressive 17 points.