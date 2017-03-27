Updated table after the completion of Week 7
Johnbulls 78
Bulls Boy 2011 70
FevGrinder 65
Fr13day 62
GazzaBull 57
rambull1967 56
roger daly 56
Duckman 54
Ferocious Aardvark 54
glow 54
tackler tommo 54
BD20 Cougar 52
Bull Mania 52
Le Penguin 52
Nelson 52
ThePimp007 51
Bullnorthern 50
jayb 50
Steel City Bull 49
DrFeelgood 48
jackmac452 47
Pumpetypump 47
Herr Rigsby 46
BiltonRobin 45
charlie caroli 44
paulwalker71 44
zapperbull 43
Fevxr2i 41
Bendybulls 40
broadybulls87 40
SLPTom 40
Bulls4 39
childofnorthern 39
RickyF1 39
Smack him Jimmy 39
tigertot 37
Sir Harold Facey 36
daveyz999 34
Hamster Chops 33
Bullseye 32
Bent & Bongser 31
josefw 31
RAB2411 27
Hooligan27 25
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Jimmy 4 Bradford 20
Micky the travelling friend 15
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Again, a fairly thin week with nobody getting the bonus (congratulations to HamsterChops for at least guessing that Sykes would be the second player to score )
Two people got all 6 results correct, and grabbed double points - so well done to ThePimp007 and jayb - with ThePimp also getting one of the margins bang on to rack up an impressive 17 points.
Johnbulls 78
Bulls Boy 2011 70
FevGrinder 65
Fr13day 62
GazzaBull 57
rambull1967 56
roger daly 56
Duckman 54
Ferocious Aardvark 54
glow 54
tackler tommo 54
BD20 Cougar 52
Bull Mania 52
Le Penguin 52
Nelson 52
ThePimp007 51
Bullnorthern 50
jayb 50
Steel City Bull 49
DrFeelgood 48
jackmac452 47
Pumpetypump 47
Herr Rigsby 46
BiltonRobin 45
charlie caroli 44
paulwalker71 44
zapperbull 43
Fevxr2i 41
Bendybulls 40
broadybulls87 40
SLPTom 40
Bulls4 39
childofnorthern 39
RickyF1 39
Smack him Jimmy 39
tigertot 37
Sir Harold Facey 36
daveyz999 34
Hamster Chops 33
Bullseye 32
Bent & Bongser 31
josefw 31
RAB2411 27
Hooligan27 25
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Jimmy 4 Bradford 20
Micky the travelling friend 15
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Again, a fairly thin week with nobody getting the bonus (congratulations to HamsterChops for at least guessing that Sykes would be the second player to score )
Two people got all 6 results correct, and grabbed double points - so well done to ThePimp007 and jayb - with ThePimp also getting one of the margins bang on to rack up an impressive 17 points.