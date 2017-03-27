WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing: Wolves & [WAM] to showcase local bands/Artists

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:55 am
[WAM] Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:34 pm
Posts: 1
Location: Warrington
WArrington Music [WAM], is very happy to announce it has agreed a partnership with premier Rugby League team, Warrington Wolves to feature local artists as part of its match day playlist.

It will also see a significant support of local bands and artists over the team’s social media profiles and website, giving the fans, the choice of which song is played for each of the remaining 9 home games of regular season.
Editor of [WAM], Lee Harman says: “It is a great opportunity for bands and artists to have their music played in-front of thousands of people from their hometown, which can only help build their awareness.

“I was keen on building a synergy between Warrington Wolves and the Warrington music scene as we can only be stronger together. The partnership is exciting and I look forward to seeing how we can develop this commitment in the future, with local bands played at prominent times.

Slydigs, headliner’s of this years Warrington Music Festival, which is taking place on 27/28th May at the Old Market place, Golden Square, have been chosen by [WAM], as the first band to played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. This is on Saturday 1st April.
Fans of the band will be able to choose from 3 tracks, which will be showcased on the Wolves’ Twitter (@WolvesRL), in the days leading up to each round with a poll taken online.

Lee says: “We hope to feature as many artists as we can, and I am confident people will find new favourites over the coming weeks, and will want to go check out the great bands from the local area who deserve the exposure we want to bring.
This partnership follows a similar agreement with Radio Warrington, which will see [WAM] provide tracks to the Medium Wave/Digital Station, for playback across the schedules.

Any artists who would like to submit a track to be played at a home game of The Wire, can do so by following instructions on the WArringtonMusic.co.uk , or emailing the track and social media details to WArringtonMusic@gmail.com

Please ensure the file is of reasonable sound quality, suitable for match days and links to your website/social media are provided.
The club is also exploring opportunities for bands & artists to perform in the concourse area during match days. If you are interested in this, please email [WAM].

We will be announcing more partnerships over the coming weeks.
[WAM] WArrington Music. www.WArringtonMusic.co.uk

