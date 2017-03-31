|
|
That was a typical Smith performance last night. Went behind and when had to chase the game yes they got close but it was scrambled attack.
He is a front running half back and when in lead he can control a game but last night was like watching Wigan last season.
It will always come down to the fact that Wigan would not have let him go never mind to our biggest rival if he couldn't be replaced by at least on par never mind Tommy who IMO is a better all round player and suits our systems.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:25 am
|
|
As a bloke Smith seems really popular. I get that!
Let's not make up stories that his short and long range kicking was anything above average though.
With two minutes to go in the Grand Final he had the chance to punt the ball into touch and keep Wire pinned in their own half, but kicked out on the full. That mistake almost cost us the championship. Only superb scrambling defence (of which he was part of) kept Wire a yard out.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:42 am
|
|
Man playing first game after a leg break has an average game in a weak team, thus justifying some peoples view....
Just playing devils advocate...
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:25 pm
|
|
Wigan Peer wrote:
Man playing first game after a leg break has an average game in a weak team, thus justifying some peoples view....
Just playing devils advocate...
It was his second game last night. He played well last week and is the reason this thread was started i presume
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:32 pm
|
|
His second game back, but don't forget, he only broke it 7 or 8 weeks ago IIRC.
That is a hell of a recovery, and then to get in condition to play is something else.
I'm sure he'll get fitter, and when he's worked longer with the others, I expect him to improve. No question.
On another note, I had Saints to win last night and actually found myself wanting them to score.
I feel so dirty
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:55 pm
|
|
King Johns II wrote:
It was his second game last night. He played well last week and is the reason this thread was started i presume
Apologies, but, my point still stands. And as I said, devils advocate..
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:02 pm
|
|
Smooth Stu wrote:
His second game back, but don't forget, he only broke it 7 or 8 weeks ago IIRC.
That is a hell of a recovery, and then to get in condition to play is something else.
I'm sure he'll get fitter, and when he's worked longer with the others, I expect him to improve. No question.
On another note, I had Saints to win last night and actually found myself wanting them to score.
I feel so dirty
Ha, hang your head in shame!
With regards to Smith last night it was a typical Smith performance and I wouldn't expect much more from him. What on earth was Wilkin doing kicking on 2nd tackle? Time he called it a day, he's pants!!
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:52 pm
|
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Ha, hang your head in shame!
With regards to Smith last night it was a typical Smith performance and I wouldn't expect much more from him. What on earth was Wilkin doing kicking on 2nd tackle? Time he called it a day, he's pants!!
Get yourself over to Redvee. After a couple of weeks of solidification the meltdown is once again in full swing - hilarious!
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:51 pm
|
|
I dont know what you guys are complaining about, I dont think your halves are why you lost that game
Williams is looking very good, I thought his tries were a bit soft by us, but his general play has definately improved, I dont know why some of our fans were giving him stick, I dont think he his the Lee Briers (or S Tomkins for that matter) type who constantly winds up opposition fans and wines at the ref
If he wants to be number 6 for england though he still needs to do more outside the opposition 40, as Widdop has started well this year
Overall good game I thought, just what you want from Leeds Wigan, some skill on show and plenty of aggression and (from my point of view) Leeds taking the 2 points
Nearly crashed my car when heard Wanes interview, saying we were the better team, fair play to him
|
