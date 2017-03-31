I dont know what you guys are complaining about, I dont think your halves are why you lost that game



Williams is looking very good, I thought his tries were a bit soft by us, but his general play has definately improved, I dont know why some of our fans were giving him stick, I dont think he his the Lee Briers (or S Tomkins for that matter) type who constantly winds up opposition fans and wines at the ref



If he wants to be number 6 for england though he still needs to do more outside the opposition 40, as Widdop has started well this year



Overall good game I thought, just what you want from Leeds Wigan, some skill on show and plenty of aggression and (from my point of view) Leeds taking the 2 points



Nearly crashed my car when heard Wanes interview, saying we were the better team, fair play to him