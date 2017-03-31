WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Elephant in the Room

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk The Elephant in the Room

 
Post a reply

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:46 am
King Johns II User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 450
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
That was a typical Smith performance last night. Went behind and when had to chase the game yes they got close but it was scrambled attack.

He is a front running half back and when in lead he can control a game but last night was like watching Wigan last season.

It will always come down to the fact that Wigan would not have let him go never mind to our biggest rival if he couldn't be replaced by at least on par never mind Tommy who IMO is a better all round player and suits our systems.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:25 am
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17797
As a bloke Smith seems really popular. I get that!
Let's not make up stories that his short and long range kicking was anything above average though.

With two minutes to go in the Grand Final he had the chance to punt the ball into touch and keep Wire pinned in their own half, but kicked out on the full. That mistake almost cost us the championship. Only superb scrambling defence (of which he was part of) kept Wire a yard out.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:42 am
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5450
Location: 3 Peers
Man playing first game after a leg break has an average game in a weak team, thus justifying some peoples view....

Just playing devils advocate... :)
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:25 pm
King Johns II User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 450
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
Wigan Peer wrote:
Man playing first game after a leg break has an average game in a weak team, thus justifying some peoples view....

Just playing devils advocate... :)


It was his second game last night. He played well last week and is the reason this thread was started i presume

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:32 pm
Smooth Stu User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3038
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
His second game back, but don't forget, he only broke it 7 or 8 weeks ago IIRC.
That is a hell of a recovery, and then to get in condition to play is something else.
I'm sure he'll get fitter, and when he's worked longer with the others, I expect him to improve. No question.
On another note, I had Saints to win last night and actually found myself wanting them to score.




I feel so dirty

:SICK: :SICK:
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013

Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013

Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:55 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5450
Location: 3 Peers
King Johns II wrote:
It was his second game last night. He played well last week and is the reason this thread was started i presume


Apologies, but, my point still stands. And as I said, devils advocate..
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:02 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 818
Smooth Stu wrote:
His second game back, but don't forget, he only broke it 7 or 8 weeks ago IIRC.
That is a hell of a recovery, and then to get in condition to play is something else.
I'm sure he'll get fitter, and when he's worked longer with the others, I expect him to improve. No question.
On another note, I had Saints to win last night and actually found myself wanting them to score.




I feel so dirty

:SICK: :SICK:



Ha, hang your head in shame!

With regards to Smith last night it was a typical Smith performance and I wouldn't expect much more from him. What on earth was Wilkin doing kicking on 2nd tackle? Time he called it a day, he's pants!!

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:52 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3322
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Ha, hang your head in shame!

With regards to Smith last night it was a typical Smith performance and I wouldn't expect much more from him. What on earth was Wilkin doing kicking on 2nd tackle? Time he called it a day, he's pants!!

Get yourself over to Redvee. After a couple of weeks of solidification the meltdown is once again in full swing - hilarious!

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:51 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1091
I dont know what you guys are complaining about, I dont think your halves are why you lost that game

Williams is looking very good, I thought his tries were a bit soft by us, but his general play has definately improved, I dont know why some of our fans were giving him stick, I dont think he his the Lee Briers (or S Tomkins for that matter) type who constantly winds up opposition fans and wines at the ref

If he wants to be number 6 for england though he still needs to do more outside the opposition 40, as Widdop has started well this year

Overall good game I thought, just what you want from Leeds Wigan, some skill on show and plenty of aggression and (from my point of view) Leeds taking the 2 points

Nearly crashed my car when heard Wanes interview, saying we were the better team, fair play to him
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, CM Punk, Father Ted, fc-eaststander, Froggy, hatty, Iamlegend, MadDogg, NickyKiss, P-J, Saint_Claire, steadygetyerboots-on, taxi4stevesmith, The Whiffy Kipper, thepimp007, Vikingsufferer, Walter Neff, Wigg'n and 382 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,8432,42775,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
12-18
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
20-6
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
52-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
26-18
WIGAN
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  