That was a typical Smith performance last night. Went behind and when had to chase the game yes they got close but it was scrambled attack.



He is a front running half back and when in lead he can control a game but last night was like watching Wigan last season.



It will always come down to the fact that Wigan would not have let him go never mind to our biggest rival if he couldn't be replaced by at least on par never mind Tommy who IMO is a better all round player and suits our systems.