I like Smith, seems a decent lad and well respected by his team mates.



Trying to compare him with TL though is laughable.



When he joined us he impressed me but each and every season his firm decreased. He stopped taking on the line, then his passing accuracy went South then he became almost anonymous.



Tonight is a great example of Smith. They lose a half and Smith is nowhere to be seen stepping up.



Yes he had his moments for us in his last couple of years but generally they were few and far between.



Ok he had a better long kicking game, although if you look back on this forum this too was often very anonymous but other than that TL in my opinion is superior in every department.