Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:43 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2398
Location: Atherton
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
That doesn't seem right, I'd imagine top Rugby League players are equally adept at passing left or right. Even I can pass decent on both sides and my highest level was Hindley under 15's.


it is right, people always have a preferred side to pass.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:04 pm
Bigredwarrior
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 816
Pieman wrote:
it is right, people always have a preferred side to pass.


I'm with purple cheese on this. Whilst they'll have a preferred side it doesn't mean they can't pass both ways.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:07 pm
100% Warrior
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4367
Personally I have a feeling TL will be slowly phased out into a hooking role behind Powell for a Sam Tomkins "re birth" (if you will) at HB. I wouldn't be surprised to see Micky Mac moved on at the end of the season.
Re: The Elephant in the Room

Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:22 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16479
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I like Smith, seems a decent lad and well respected by his team mates.

Trying to compare him with TL though is laughable.

When he joined us he impressed me but each and every season his firm decreased. He stopped taking on the line, then his passing accuracy went South then he became almost anonymous.

Tonight is a great example of Smith. They lose a half and Smith is nowhere to be seen stepping up.

Yes he had his moments for us in his last couple of years but generally they were few and far between.

Ok he had a better long kicking game, although if you look back on this forum this too was often very anonymous but other than that TL in my opinion is superior in every department.
Re: The Elephant in the Room

Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:32 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20767
Location: WIGAN
I think the Elephant has bolted out of the room and back to Africa after watching Matty Smiths display tonight!

Ordinary didn't do it justice.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:13 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17796
NickyKiss wrote:
I think the Elephant has bolted out of the room and back to Africa after watching Matty Smiths display tonight!

Ordinary didn't do it justice.



You're not wrong. We've not heard from the Giraffe for months and now it's the Elephants turn.

Anyone seriously think Wigan are a poorer team with Smith gone this season?
Re: The Elephant in the Room

Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:14 am
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: Serpo
The donkey was moved on due to his awful skills, happy to see he hasn't improved

John Lennons love child looks stupid yet again....what a complete Muppet
