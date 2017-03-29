|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I'd agree that we are looking better. I put that down to Williams, Farrell, Gildart and Burgess on the left edge. We look no different on the right edge.
Every kicker in the league hoofs it straight to the full back when they are kicking from 20 or 30 yards out. Matty is no different in that respect, but he is better when we are going forward, much better than Tommy.
I've been delighted by Escare, But his goal kicks are not as accurate. He has missed 12 out of 30 that's 60% success. Quite comfortably worse that Smith last season, who kicked 83 out of 110 that's 75%. Sometimes the figures (reality) tell a different story from what you've 'seen'.
Just out of interest I looked up Pat Richards' rate in 2013 - any guesses? (Yes 75%!!!)
I'd say it's quite unfair to be branding Tommy as unorganised but saying we're playing better because of George. The only reason George has the freedom to play is because Tommy is taking control, doing the basics and giving George the opportunity to play like he can.
I also think it's quite unfair to judge Escare's kicking against Matty's based on a few games. Not sure of the statistics but I'm sure Smith didn't start out with a great rate, but he improved... like Escare hopefully will.
Saying that, Matty was great for Wigan and it wasn't good to see him go.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:51 am
leedsnsouths wrote:
You think youll win Friday?
Im not sure myself but if we play well and rip in I think we could win by 8
We started the season well with just Sam Tomkins, McIllorum and Manfridi out. We looked slick and well organised. 6 weeks in and v Hull we were missing Tomkins, Manfredi, Gildart, Burgess, Tierney, McIllorum, Sutton, Barmteman, Farrell and O'Loughlin and clearly we weren't as good as previous weeks. That said, it's no excuse and we're we're very close to beating a strong Hull FC.
Will we win on Friday? Not sure to be honest. Leeds hitting some form and won 3 on the bounce. They were always going to be much improved on last year but we may have Farrell, Sutton and Gildart back which will certainly help. I suspect your back line may just give you the edge but I reckon it'll be a very close game.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:50 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
The assist is an unfair stat IMO. Just because the centre makes the last pass they get the credit but the real damage may have been done by another player in the middle of the field.
Our attack this season has been far more slick than in previous years but we have consistently (for years) scored more tries out wide due to our attacking structure.
Exactly my point so is why I said cant really compare stats for assists between Smith / Tommy / Williams
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:54 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Indeed. Recruitment seems to be a committee affair between Wane, Radlinski and Lenegan.
We have always scored a lot out wide so the kicking stats are comparable. Smith was 75% last year (Richards was 75% in 2013), Escare is 60% this year so far.
George plays on the left, Tommy on the right. George has eight assists, Tommy one.
We have always been better attacking from right to left its how Pat Richards scored so many tries. George assists this year have been kicks because at present it seems he kicks behind the line or attacks line himself.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:55 am
WARRIOR5 wrote:
I'd say it's quite unfair to be branding Tommy as unorganised but saying we're playing better because of George. The only reason George has the freedom to play is because Tommy is taking control, doing the basics and giving George the opportunity to play like he can.
I also think it's quite unfair to judge Escare's kicking against Matty's based on a few games. Not sure of the statistics but I'm sure Smith didn't start out with a great rate, but he improved... like Escare hopefully will.
Saying that, Matty was great for Wigan and it wasn't good to see him go.
Yes, I'd agree with almost everything you say mate. I have always liked Tommy as a player, but I think that the people who bagged Matty last year are blind to Tommy's deficiencies.
I think Matty's place kicking was average at best. I do think that the love-in for Morgan is partly down to the fact that he has exceeded expectations wildly. However his kicking from the tee is poor, not even average which was all that Matty was. Definitely room for improvement, which I hope he does, because it looks like he will be getting a lot of practice.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:18 am
King Johns II wrote:
Exactly my point so is why I said cant really compare stats for assists between Smith / Tommy / Williams
I agree although I have no issue comparing position for position. Tommy and Matty are both scrum half playing in basically the same structure. I was one of those happy to see Smith go and be replaced by Tommy. Smith tried hard but beyond that lacked ability. He's slow, has poor passing accuracy, never takes the line on, he's predictable, got dragged in defensively, and the majority of his long licks went straight to a winger or full back.
Tommy is different player altogether. He passes better, he's quicker, runs better, takes the line on and he's really guiding us around the park. His defence is far superior to Smith's and it's no coincidence our attack is much slicker this season. Tommy is controlling games and freeing up Williams to play what he sees and cause havoc.
I wouldn't swap Tommy for Smith even in my worst nightmare!
Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:23 pm
King Johns II wrote:
We have always been better attacking from right to left its how Pat Richards scored so many tries. George assists this year have been kicks because at present it seems he kicks behind the line or attacks line himself.
Not really true when Josh was scoring tries for fun out on the right in 2011-2013.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:59 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Not really true when Josh was scoring tries for fun out on the right in 2011-2013.
Your right, didn't realise the amount of tries Josh scored until I just checked the records.
Be interesting to check though because Josh moved to left side last year for Manfredi to play right centre with Gelling.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:45 am
we still always go left more all clubs do, passing left is easier to most right handers and thats where most people prefer to pass.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:49 am
Pieman wrote:
we still always go left more all clubs do, passing left is easier to most right handers and thats where most people prefer to pass.
That doesn't seem right, I'd imagine top Rugby League players are equally adept at passing left or right. Even I can pass decent on both sides and my highest level was Hindley under 15's.
