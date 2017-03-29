Aboveusonlypie wrote: I'd agree that we are looking better. I put that down to Williams, Farrell, Gildart and Burgess on the left edge. We look no different on the right edge.



Every kicker in the league hoofs it straight to the full back when they are kicking from 20 or 30 yards out. Matty is no different in that respect, but he is better when we are going forward, much better than Tommy.



I've been delighted by Escare, But his goal kicks are not as accurate. He has missed 12 out of 30 that's 60% success. Quite comfortably worse that Smith last season, who kicked 83 out of 110 that's 75%. Sometimes the figures (reality) tell a different story from what you've 'seen'.



Just out of interest I looked up Pat Richards' rate in 2013 - any guesses? (Yes 75%!!!)

I'd say it's quite unfair to be branding Tommy as unorganised but saying we're playing better because of George. The only reason George has the freedom to play is because Tommy is taking control, doing the basics and giving George the opportunity to play like he can.I also think it's quite unfair to judge Escare's kicking against Matty's based on a few games. Not sure of the statistics but I'm sure Smith didn't start out with a great rate, but he improved... like Escare hopefully will.Saying that, Matty was great for Wigan and it wasn't good to see him go.