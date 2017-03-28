|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Was attempting to start a discussion about whether people are happy with TL. For me, regardless of what Smith did or didn't do, TL needs to improve his kicking (which at his age isn't going to happen). And just one try assist from six games isn't too hot either.
If you'd prefer not to bother - then don't.
They are different players.
Tommy has already made 12 tackle busts this season, Smith only made 13 in a full season.
Smith made 2 errors in his one game for Saints Tommy has made 3 so far.
Tommy has already made 98 tackles and missed 7, Smith last season made 470 but missed 60. In sinple terms Smith misses almost twice as many tackles as Tommy.
Smith managed to run for 4 metres for Saints on Friday!!
The point I am making is that they are totally different players, and I think it's no coincidence that Wigans attack and defence has looked better since Tommy came back. I do share your concerns about the kicking game though.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:30 am
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Fair enough. I was meaning the Business end, as I think you know.
Maybe but business end of the season is bigger games which Cronulla in WCC was.
As you probably read there isnt much backing for Smith or regret that he has been moved on.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:34 am
|
|
TL as never had a good kicking game and doubt he was brought in just for that.....so I would look at Wane and recruitment if this does end up costing us.
Assists for a scrum half are not everything if we was scoring the majority of our tries around the width of the posts I would expect his assists to be a lot higher. However if you look at our tries this year they have been in corners or down the flanks so the assist will be by the centre / second row or Williams. This is also the reason why Escare successful kicking % this year as been around 60
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:57 am
|
|
The assist is an unfair stat IMO. Just because the centre makes the last pass they get the credit but the real damage may have been done by another player in the middle of the field.
Our attack this season has been far more slick than in previous years but we have consistently (for years) scored more tries out wide due to our attacking structure.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:05 pm
|
|
Indeed. Recruitment seems to be a committee affair between Wane, Radlinski and Lenegan.
We have always scored a lot out wide so the kicking stats are comparable. Smith was 75% last year (Richards was 75% in 2013), Escare is 60% this year so far.
George plays on the left, Tommy on the right. George has eight assists, Tommy one.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:23 pm
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
It was obvious to me what the last two performances have lacked. I said it often enough last season and I'm saying it again. Wigan fans have consistently underrated Matty Smith.
Tommy may tackle well (although not on Friday) and his passing is passable
Now I like Tommy, always have, but we miss Matty terribly. We would have won both those games with him in the team. Matty gave the team the organisation that was missing on Friday.
Tommy doesn't organise. He isn't vocal, and what is just as bad, his kicking is woeful. We looked good when we had a full team out but when we needed our big players to stand up, it didn't happen. The best performances on Friday were from the fringe players; Davies, Escare, Gregson. The props (especially Clubb, Flower and FPN) stunk the place out and that never helps a half back but I'm afraid I'm expecting more from Tommy. When McIlorum (if he ever does) gets back I might be tempted to try Powell at Half Back, and put Tommy on the bench as back up hooker.
Thoughts?
I was just gonna ask about this actually, as we are playing you on Friday I was wondereing how your halves were going as I havent seen much of you this year.
I didnt think you would go too well this year as I didnt see either Williams or Leuluai (or Tomkins) as dominant halves who could run a game or get you around the field.
So I was surprised when you started so well, especially beating Cronulla.
Who has been doing the job of a dominant half and running the games for you? Williams or Leuluai?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:51 pm
|
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
I was just gonna ask about this actually, as we are playing you on Friday I was wondereing how your halves were going as I havent seen much of you this year.
I didnt think you would go too well this year as I didnt see either Williams or Leuluai (or Tomkins) as dominant halves who could run a game or get you around the field.
So I was surprised when you started so well, especially beating Cronulla.
Who has been doing the job of a dominant half and running the games for you? Williams or Leuluai?
I wouldn't describe either as dominant to be honest. Tommy is taking responsibility for guiding us round the park more and freeing Williams up to play more freely and off the cuff more. He's playing outstandingly well and wreaking havoc at times.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:34 pm
|
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I wouldn't describe either as dominant to be honest. Tommy is taking responsibility for guiding us round the park more and freeing Williams up to play more freely and off the cuff more. He's playing outstandingly well and wreaking havoc at times.
You think youll win Friday?
Im not sure myself but if we play well and rip in I think we could win by 8
|
