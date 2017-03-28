WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Elephant in the Room

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:58 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30041
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Was attempting to start a discussion about whether people are happy with TL. For me, regardless of what Smith did or didn't do, TL needs to improve his kicking (which at his age isn't going to happen). And just one try assist from six games isn't too hot either.

If you'd prefer not to bother - then don't.


They are different players.
Tommy has already made 12 tackle busts this season, Smith only made 13 in a full season.
Smith made 2 errors in his one game for Saints Tommy has made 3 so far.
Tommy has already made 98 tackles and missed 7, Smith last season made 470 but missed 60. In sinple terms Smith misses almost twice as many tackles as Tommy.
Smith managed to run for 4 metres for Saints on Friday!!

The point I am making is that they are totally different players, and I think it's no coincidence that Wigans attack and defence has looked better since Tommy came back. I do share your concerns about the kicking game though.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:30 am
King Johns II
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 442
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Fair enough. I was meaning the Business end, as I think you know.


Maybe but business end of the season is bigger games which Cronulla in WCC was.

As you probably read there isnt much backing for Smith or regret that he has been moved on.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:34 am
King Johns II
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 442
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Was attempting to start a discussion about whether people are happy with TL. For me, regardless of what Smith did or didn't do, TL needs to improve his kicking (which at his age isn't going to happen). And just one try assist from six games isn't too hot either.

If you'd prefer not to bother - then don't.


TL as never had a good kicking game and doubt he was brought in just for that.....so I would look at Wane and recruitment if this does end up costing us.

Assists for a scrum half are not everything if we was scoring the majority of our tries around the width of the posts I would expect his assists to be a lot higher. However if you look at our tries this year they have been in corners or down the flanks so the assist will be by the centre / second row or Williams. This is also the reason why Escare successful kicking % this year as been around 60
c}