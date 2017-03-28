Aboveusonlypie wrote: Was attempting to start a discussion about whether people are happy with TL. For me, regardless of what Smith did or didn't do, TL needs to improve his kicking (which at his age isn't going to happen). And just one try assist from six games isn't too hot either.



If you'd prefer not to bother - then don't.

They are different players.Tommy has already made 12 tackle busts this season, Smith only made 13 in a full season.Smith made 2 errors in his one game for Saints Tommy has made 3 so far.Tommy has already made 98 tackles and missed 7, Smith last season made 470 but missed 60. In sinple terms Smith misses almost twice as many tackles as Tommy.Smith managed to run for 4 metres for Saints on Friday!!The point I am making is that they are totally different players, and I think it's no coincidence that Wigans attack and defence has looked better since Tommy came back. I do share your concerns about the kicking game though.