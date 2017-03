Bigredwarrior wrote: Unbelievable! Matty Smith lacks skill. His passing accuracy is awful, he's slower than my Mum, Williams had to do far too much because of Smiths ineffective play.

This season we have been far more fluent in attack because of Tommy. He is dictating all that we do, freeing Williams up to wreak havoc.

Tommy wasn't great on Friday but it was the defence down Gelling's flank that got ripped apart. Not because of Tommy who is far better than Smith ever was or ever will be!

I agree with this. For me Matty Smith was a 'crap weather' performer, even then I have only seen him put in two superb performances ever! One for Wigan (Hull FC Wembley Final) and England's Test Match vs New Zealand at the DW a couple of years back. Both of these games were played during downpours and the pitches were heavy.I never saw him break a defensive line, a show & go and hit the gap. Never.Nevertheless he comes across as a really decent guy, was impressed at the time he spent consoling Wire players at the end of last years Grand Final.