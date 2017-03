Leuluai and Smith have totally different strengths. There are some things Tommy is doing to a far higher level then Smith could manage but by the same token I think Smith was better in some other areas (clearly kicking out of hand being one and we do miss that from deep).



The time was right for Smith to move on IMO and nothing has changed my mind so far. His confidence was shot at points last year and he never really recovered. His form for us hadn't been great for 3 seasons and it just felt right for both parties.