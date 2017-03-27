WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Elephant in the Room

The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:50 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1780
It was obvious to me what the last two performances have lacked. I said it often enough last season and I'm saying it again. Wigan fans have consistently underrated Matty Smith.

Tommy may tackle well (although not on Friday) and his passing is passable :D Now I like Tommy, always have, but we miss Matty terribly. We would have won both those games with him in the team. Matty gave the team the organisation that was missing on Friday.

Tommy doesn't organise. He isn't vocal, and what is just as bad, his kicking is woeful. We looked good when we had a full team out but when we needed our big players to stand up, it didn't happen. The best performances on Friday were from the fringe players; Davies, Escare, Gregson. The props (especially Clubb, Flower and FPN) stunk the place out and that never helps a half back but I'm afraid I'm expecting more from Tommy. When McIlorum (if he ever does) gets back I might be tempted to try Powell at Half Back, and put Tommy on the bench as back up hooker.

Thoughts?
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:03 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12197
You are Matty Smith's dad and I claim my £5
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:24 am
Pie Eyed
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3218
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
Sorry mate, but I suspect that the thing(s) we have been missing for the past couple of matches are:
First choice wingers
First choice centres
First choice hooker
First choice Loose Forward
Sam Tomkins (wherever he may play)
No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.
However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.
.
Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother
.
Saddened! wrote "We've got the worst backline in the competition, bar possibly London and Wakey. I'd swap our 1-7 with Salford in a heartbeat."

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:29 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13437
Tommy had his first bad game of 2017 last weekend, but that was playing behind a pack who were soundly bullied for 20 vital minutes, and with a halfback partner who sometimes (regularly, last Friday) goes disastrously off-script. Plus, as others have said, we have lots of firepower missing.

I quite liked Matty, but he's gone. I don't think Tommy is a bad replacement.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:59 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1780
Yes, you are right. But that isn't the point I am making.

We would have won both of those games last year with Matty in the team. Tommy's poor kicking and lack of organisation will cost us in close games.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:12 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1780
Agreed, he isn't a bad replacement, but as I've said above, we won those tight games last year. This year we have drawn one and lost one. I'm not blaming Tommy as you have rightly pointed out the pack was poor. But the point is - this happened loads last year, but we managed to win games just like the Hull game and the Huddersfield one too.

Tommy was supposed to be so good that we wouldn't miss Matty's kicking, but that hasn't been the case. Tommy has assisted in just one try all season, despite playing every minute. And while we are at it Morgan is currently kicking at 60%, some way below Matty's rate. Though he wasn't a reliable kicker either, being average was good enough. People were happy to welcome Tommy back because he was seen as a superior half back to Matty. But in terms of results on the pitch - it isn't happening.

Happy to be proved wrong by the way.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:42 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17788
You do realise we lost games with Smith in the team as well last year? May just be me but I think I've seen more entertainment in general play these last half dozen games than we did for the majority of last season. You mention poor kicking but his place kicking was mostly abysmal last year (how many times did we groan at when the kicks went straight down the throat of the opposition full back)? His conversions are no better than Escare's, however he can knock over a decent drop goal.

I don't just want one point wins, with some more players back lets get back to playing good attacking rugby with options all over the field (moving away from the five years old planned move).
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:04 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1780
I'd agree that we are looking better. I put that down to Williams, Farrell, Gildart and Burgess on the left edge. We look no different on the right edge.

Every kicker in the league hoofs it straight to the full back when they are kicking from 20 or 30 yards out. Matty is no different in that respect, but he is better when we are going forward, much better than Tommy.

I've been delighted by Escare, But his goal kicks are not as accurate. He has missed 12 out of 30 that's 60% success. Quite comfortably worse that Smith last season, who kicked 83 out of 110 that's 75%. Sometimes the figures (reality) tell a different story from what you've 'seen'.

Just out of interest I looked up Pat Richards' rate in 2013 - any guesses? (Yes 75%!!!)
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:18 pm
King Johns II
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 438
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
We could and maybe should have won both games. If we had, then would you still think the same? We have played more attacking rugby this season than we did in the whole of last season. Smith did play well on Friday but he wont have it all his own way against teams playing with a lot more confidence than Warrington. Will see how he does on Thursday against Salford.

Re: The Elephant in the Room

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:51 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1780
Yes I would think the same. I posted something similar earlier on in the season, after the Widnes game I think, when our kicking was poor. However, it is becoming apparent to me that this is now a problem. I hope it doesn't cost us in the bigger games.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

c}