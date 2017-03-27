It was obvious to me what the last two performances have lacked. I said it often enough last season and I'm saying it again. Wigan fans have consistently underrated Matty Smith.Tommy may tackle well (although not on Friday) and his passing is passableNow I like Tommy, always have, but we miss Matty terribly. We would have won both those games with him in the team. Matty gave the team the organisation that was missing on Friday.Tommy doesn't organise. He isn't vocal, and what is just as bad, his kicking is woeful. We looked good when we had a full team out but when we needed our big players to stand up, it didn't happen. The best performances on Friday were from the fringe players; Davies, Escare, Gregson. The props (especially Clubb, Flower and FPN) stunk the place out and that never helps a half back but I'm afraid I'm expecting more from Tommy. When McIlorum (if he ever does) gets back I might be tempted to try Powell at Half Back, and put Tommy on the bench as back up hooker.Thoughts?