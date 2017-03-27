|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1775
|
It was obvious to me what the last two performances have lacked. I said it often enough last season and I'm saying it again. Wigan fans have consistently underrated Matty Smith.
Tommy may tackle well (although not on Friday) and his passing is passable
Now I like Tommy, always have, but we miss Matty terribly. We would have won both those games with him in the team. Matty gave the team the organisation that was missing on Friday.
Tommy doesn't organise. He isn't vocal, and what is just as bad, his kicking is woeful. We looked good when we had a full team out but when we needed our big players to stand up, it didn't happen. The best performances on Friday were from the fringe players; Davies, Escare, Gregson. The props (especially Clubb, Flower and FPN) stunk the place out and that never helps a half back but I'm afraid I'm expecting more from Tommy. When McIlorum (if he ever does) gets back I might be tempted to try Powell at Half Back, and put Tommy on the bench as back up hooker.
Thoughts?
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:03 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12196
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
It was obvious to me what the last two performances have lacked. I said it often enough last season and I'm saying it again. Wigan fans have consistently underrated Matty Smith.
Tommy may tackle well (although not on Friday) and his passing is passable
Now I like Tommy, always have, but we miss Matty terribly. We would have won both those games with him in the team. Matty gave the team the organisation that was missing on Friday.
Tommy doesn't organise. He isn't vocal, and what is just as bad, his kicking is woeful. We looked good when we had a full team out but when we needed our big players to stand up, it didn't happen. The best performances on Friday were from the fringe players; Davies, Escare, Gregson. The props (especially Clubb, Flower and FPN) stunk the place out and that never helps a half back but I'm afraid I'm expecting more from Tommy. When McIlorum (if he ever does) gets back I might be tempted to try Powell at Half Back, and put Tommy on the bench as back up hooker.
Thoughts?
You are Matty Smith's dad and I claim my £5
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:24 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3218
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
It was obvious to me what the last two performances have lacked. I said it often enough last season and I'm saying it again. Wigan fans have consistently underrated Matty Smith.
Tommy may tackle well (although not on Friday) and his passing is passable
Now I like Tommy, always have, but we miss Matty terribly. We would have won both those games with him in the team. Matty gave the team the organisation that was missing on Friday.
Tommy doesn't organise. He isn't vocal, and what is just as bad, his kicking is woeful. We looked good when we had a full team out but when we needed our big players to stand up, it didn't happen. The best performances on Friday were from the fringe players; Davies, Escare, Gregson. The props (especially Clubb, Flower and FPN) stunk the place out and that never helps a half back but I'm afraid I'm expecting more from Tommy. When McIlorum (if he ever does) gets back I might be tempted to try Powell at Half Back, and put Tommy on the bench as back up hooker.
Thoughts?
Sorry mate, but I suspect that the thing(s) we have been missing for the past couple of matches are:
First choice wingers
First choice centres
First choice hooker
First choice Loose Forward
Sam Tomkins (wherever he may play)
|
No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.
However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.
.
Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother
.
Saddened! wrote "We've got the worst backline in the competition, bar possibly London and Wakey. I'd swap our 1-7 with Salford in a heartbeat."
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:29 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13437
|
Tommy had his first bad game of 2017 last weekend, but that was playing behind a pack who were soundly bullied for 20 vital minutes, and with a halfback partner who sometimes (regularly, last Friday) goes disastrously off-script. Plus, as others have said, we have lots of firepower missing.
I quite liked Matty, but he's gone. I don't think Tommy is a bad replacement.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Cruncher, Dave K., Froggy, Geoff, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, MadDogg, mailman, Pie Eyed, Rogues Gallery and 197 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}