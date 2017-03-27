Joe westerman is baffling me at the moment. I know he is involved in a lot of tackles but he starts off each game taking 3 or 4 carries in at the start of a game then he turns into a 4th pivot for the remaining 70 minutes.

I know a lot of people wanted the old school ball playing loose forward but I don't think that is what we need right now. If George King came back from injury and I had my way Cooper would start at 13 rotating with King with westerman in the second row. I am not a big fan of O'laughlin (because he wears cherry and white) but he knows when to run it in like a prop and when to spread the ball. I find myself shout to just run at the defence instead of the out the back ball.

We are not a brave team. A world class fullback would have buried Adam swift before he got chance to ground that ball from Wilkins kick.

I like Clarke and dwyer and I know they are different to Monaghan but the hooker is the most important player on the field IMO. We have lost the art of bringing a forward onto the ball. I can't remember the last time I saw the hooker just take a couple of steps (to draw the markers) before a short pass to a prop. Our hooker either pass straight from the floor or run it on their own. Once you know that we are easy to defend against especially when there is little support when they do scoot. It's easy, if Clarke picks the ball up he is running, if he has passed it he is no longer a threat. Monaghan was brave, he used to take the ball to the defensive line before releasing (Westwood, grix, Anderson, Waterhouse - I could keep going) through a hole with a 1yard pass usually getting clattered a split second afterwards. He knew how to bring forwards onto a ball but he knew he was going to get hit shortly afterwards.



I read an interview a number of years ago with an ex saints player (can't remember which player) that played underneath Ellery Hanley. I remember them saying that the team talks before a game were like a spiritual session and afterwards the players felt like they could run through brick walls. Our players need that at the moment. They are not bad players just not motivated and mentally tough enough. They are tough fellas dont get me wrong (anyone that plays the game is tough) but mentally tough is different.