WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No heart

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves No heart

 
Post a reply

No heart

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:37 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1111
For me it's plain and simple. there's no heart in the team. no determination to dust ourselves off and take the fight to the opposition when the chips are down. Wigan are a prime example of what every teams mentality should be. it doesn't matter how many points they go behind, every player 1-17 is prepared to run the ball in hard and tackle hard. They have complete faith and trust in each other.

We don't have that. For 30 minutes we defended reasonably well (Saints were very poor attacking compared to their potential). Matty Russell has another howler and half the team seemed to put their heads down with an expression that seemed to say "FFS, here we go again."

The only players who look interested when they've played are: Westerman, Clark, Hill, Lineham, Ratch, Gidley and Sims. You can rip into Gidley and Sims all you want, but they put their bodies on the line, come up with big tackles and though Sims may make poor yards, he also takes in the hard balls that most of the team shirk away from. he has passion and shows it along with the players above.

I'd much rather see my team get beat with every player visibly putting 100% effort in than watching half of them strolling round. Which is what we're seeing now.

There's a slack handful of players working their changs out there and the rest of them wondering round looking to get away from doing work rather than looking to do work. and that is where our problem lies. No desire to muck in and work hard for one another.

Our pack is far too nice also. There's no one in there who wants to rough it up in the tackle. put a big shoulder in. For the size of our pack we should be bullying teams all round the field, putting huge shots on, chopping teams backs in half. but we don't, we just grab hold of them and lay them down gently. How many times for players offload in the tackle against us? they wouldn't be trying if if they were getting hammered from a big shoulder.

Rant over.... I just want to see a bit of fire in the team :cry:
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: No heart

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:51 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3572
Location: M62 Corridor
Agreed. Rather than doing the hard work that wins you games, we are negatively playing for cheap penalties to get up-field. Child was well onto that on Friday and it just made us look ridiculous.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: No heart

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:23 pm
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3400
Location: Still waiting for the title
I honestly think if we put in another spineless display this weekend the fans will turn on the team big time.. Not that I'm expecting a big crowd this Saturday..
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: No heart

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:06 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 366
Joe westerman is baffling me at the moment. I know he is involved in a lot of tackles but he starts off each game taking 3 or 4 carries in at the start of a game then he turns into a 4th pivot for the remaining 70 minutes.
I know a lot of people wanted the old school ball playing loose forward but I don't think that is what we need right now. If George King came back from injury and I had my way Cooper would start at 13 rotating with King with westerman in the second row. I am not a big fan of O'laughlin (because he wears cherry and white) but he knows when to run it in like a prop and when to spread the ball. I find myself shout to just run at the defence instead of the out the back ball.
We are not a brave team. A world class fullback would have buried Adam swift before he got chance to ground that ball from Wilkins kick.
I like Clarke and dwyer and I know they are different to Monaghan but the hooker is the most important player on the field IMO. We have lost the art of bringing a forward onto the ball. I can't remember the last time I saw the hooker just take a couple of steps (to draw the markers) before a short pass to a prop. Our hooker either pass straight from the floor or run it on their own. Once you know that we are easy to defend against especially when there is little support when they do scoot. It's easy, if Clarke picks the ball up he is running, if he has passed it he is no longer a threat. Monaghan was brave, he used to take the ball to the defensive line before releasing (Westwood, grix, Anderson, Waterhouse - I could keep going) through a hole with a 1yard pass usually getting clattered a split second afterwards. He knew how to bring forwards onto a ball but he knew he was going to get hit shortly afterwards.

I read an interview a number of years ago with an ex saints player (can't remember which player) that played underneath Ellery Hanley. I remember them saying that the team talks before a game were like a spiritual session and afterwards the players felt like they could run through brick walls. Our players need that at the moment. They are not bad players just not motivated and mentally tough enough. They are tough fellas dont get me wrong (anyone that plays the game is tough) but mentally tough is different.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, Deus Dat Incrementum, lefty goldblatt, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, MSNbot Media, Old Man John, richmond, SirStan, The Riddler, Thelonius, Wolf Hall and 338 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,7492,23975,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}