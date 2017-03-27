For me it's plain and simple. there's no heart in the team. no determination to dust ourselves off and take the fight to the opposition when the chips are down. Wigan are a prime example of what every teams mentality should be. it doesn't matter how many points they go behind, every player 1-17 is prepared to run the ball in hard and tackle hard. They have complete faith and trust in each other.We don't have that. For 30 minutes we defended reasonably well (Saints were very poor attacking compared to their potential). Matty Russell has another howler and half the team seemed to put their heads down with an expression that seemed to say "FFS, here we go again."The only players who look interested when they've played are: Westerman, Clark, Hill, Lineham, Ratch, Gidley and Sims. You can rip into Gidley and Sims all you want, but they put their bodies on the line, come up with big tackles and though Sims may make poor yards, he also takes in the hard balls that most of the team shirk away from. he has passion and shows it along with the players above.I'd much rather see my team get beat with every player visibly putting 100% effort in than watching half of them strolling round. Which is what we're seeing now.There's a slack handful of players working their changs out there and the rest of them wondering round looking to get away from doing work rather than looking to do work. and that is where our problem lies. No desire to muck in and work hard for one another.Our pack is far too nice also. There's no one in there who wants to rough it up in the tackle. put a big shoulder in. For the size of our pack we should be bullying teams all round the field, putting huge shots on, chopping teams backs in half. but we don't, we just grab hold of them and lay them down gently. How many times for players offload in the tackle against us? they wouldn't be trying if if they were getting hammered from a big shoulder.Rant over.... I just want to see a bit of fire in the team