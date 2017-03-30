Just checking and there's loads of fairly modern football stands not in use that we could move over to use at the Wakefield Community Stadium. Also looking at non league football clubs building tidy stadia look at FC United for example. Let's stick together and get Wakefield Community Stadium sorted.
