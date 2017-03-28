Fully wrote:

I just very rarely frequent RLFANS (you may have seen the Cas forum on here is about as empty as our trophy cabinet across the last two decades).



But referring to your point, I've been posting on Casforum about the delays and the planning applications. Lateral have had to submit a few different applications, which has delayed it. I'm actually quite surprised this hasn't been reported as I feel it's caused more of a delay to the project than the archaeological stuff.



The first one was to resubmit the planning application in light of the retail market. They changed this to remove the supermarket element and to increase the retail offering. You may have seen a story probably 12 months ago whereby the submitted it and then had to withdraw it again, based on advice from the council.



This application was subsequently revised and resubmitted in the summer/autumn of last year, which then had to go through the whole rigmarole of being checked by various departments and external stakeholders. Not only this but Lateral responded and included any extra conditions (or funding for community incentives). This application also included a letter from a pension fund regarding the financial backing advising that if the changes weren't granted, it would make it problematic to obtain the necessary funding for the site. Needless to say this resubmission was passed and not called in again by the planning inspector.



Lateral have since then gone through and discharged numerous conditions from the planning application and submitted an application to discharge the vast majority of the rest a few months back. We're still awaiting a decision on this from WMDC.



All the planning applications have since stated a phased development starting in Spring (next month is the planned date) for the earthworks and site work. Then the roads and other preparatory works will be done, as well as the country park. Phase 3 is the stadium and phase 4 is the retail element. I expect that Reserved Matters applications will be submitted for the other elements sooner rather than later.



It is true that there was an issue with the archaeology but this has now been dealt with (the archaeology condition has been discharged along with a report).