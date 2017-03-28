|
cocker
Strong-running second rower
|
Fordy wrote:
So our unfit for purpose stadium means the RFL won't allow us to play out of there any longer without solid plans for moving into a new one.
Wonder what they will make of this then?? https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/castleford-stadium-delayed/49796
And I wonder at what point the Health and Safety officers will descend upon Wheldon Road to ensure it is safe to play in???
Now this is the real mystery isn't it ? How come we are targeted for Health & Safety measures ...barriers floodlights etc when good old Cas don't seem to have any problems......walls falling down/ lights/stands catching fire and NOTHING is ever mentioned.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:18 pm
|
|
Right, it's obviously a Cas thing, maybe down to the animosity between supporters for the last few seasons?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:20 pm
|
|
So the Cas
Community
grounds delayed, call me a cynic but thats were things historically start to unravel. Surprised Big Alf and Fully missed that one, maybe they'll pop along and give us an updated spin on things.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:59 pm
|
|
Think its the suspicious stains that appear on the furniture after a Cas visit
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:51 am
|
|
Yeah noticed that myself, they're both very noticeable by their absence since the BBC website reported the stadium build had been put back to 2020. Fully usually jumps in with facts and figures (in a TRB kind of way
), his only posts since the news have been planning and such, he actually seems to be avoiding the issue.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:05 am
|
|
Two Points wrote:
I'm not convinced it's in the right place either (and I live within a mile of it!). Newmarket's great selling point is that it is literally two minutes from the M62 and therefore great for away fans in a car. To be honest it's pretty easy for people from the west side of Wakefield as you can use the M1 and M62 and Ossett to Newmarket is 20minutes (on a good day) probably no longer than Belle Vue. The big problem is Public Transport and people who normally walk to Belle Vue. How far is the KCom stadium from the centre of Hull? There are currently no facilities in the area either. The nearest pub closed some time ago and there is one shop at Moorhouse Estate. Still these things are minor problems compared with actually getting the thing built. As many others have said, I'll believe it when I see it or in my case sit/stand in it!
I take your general point but the Kcom is about 12 mins brisk walk from the city centre, 10 from the train station. Its definitely nearer than BV to Wakefield centre.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:20 am
|
|
As I posted before, courtesy buses (ideally for the first couple of seasons)running from the city centre to Newmarket or ideally from Ossett, Normy, Crofton etc, if not sponsored for free just charging a nominal fee.It would I believe keep a little continuity after leaving BV, if people enjoy the experience they'll come back by whatever means.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:15 pm
|
I just very rarely frequent RLFANS (you may have seen the Cas forum on here is about as empty as our trophy cabinet across the last two decades).
But referring to your point, I've been posting on Casforum about the delays and the planning applications. Lateral have had to submit a few different applications, which has delayed it. I'm actually quite surprised this hasn't been reported as I feel it's caused more of a delay to the project than the archaeological stuff.
The first one was to resubmit the planning application in light of the retail market. They changed this to remove the supermarket element and to increase the retail offering. You may have seen a story probably 12 months ago whereby the submitted it and then had to withdraw it again, based on advice from the council.
This application was subsequently revised and resubmitted in the summer/autumn of last year, which then had to go through the whole rigmarole of being checked by various departments and external stakeholders. Not only this but Lateral responded and included any extra conditions (or funding for community incentives). This application also included a letter from a pension fund regarding the financial backing advising that if the changes weren't granted, it would make it problematic to obtain the necessary funding for the site. Needless to say this resubmission was passed and not called in again by the planning inspector.
Lateral have since then gone through and discharged numerous conditions from the planning application and submitted an application to discharge the vast majority of the rest a few months back. We're still awaiting a decision on this from WMDC.
All the planning applications have since stated a phased development starting in Spring (next month is the planned date) for the earthworks and site work. Then the roads and other preparatory works will be done, as well as the country park. Phase 3 is the stadium and phase 4 is the retail element. I expect that Reserved Matters applications will be submitted for the other elements sooner rather than later.
It is true that there was an issue with the archaeology but this has now been dealt with (the archaeology condition has been discharged along with a report).
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:58 pm
|
Ok Fully, thanks for that, I did say it would be TRB like, why use one word when you can use a hundred!
|
