Fordy wrote:

So our unfit for purpose stadium means the RFL won't allow us to play out of there any longer without solid plans for moving into a new one.Wonder what they will make of this then?? https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/castleford-stadium-delayed/49796 And I wonder at what point the Health and Safety officers will descend upon Wheldon Road to ensure it is safe to play in???