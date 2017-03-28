|
|
There aren't any bus services now - but 'specials' could run on match days. Could even ask Pinderfields if their staff car park (the one off Aberford Road, currently closed at weekends) could be used as a park & ride if parkings tight at the stadium.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:06 pm
|
rlfan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
|
Leeds City Council has just brokered a £40+ million deal for Leeds Rugby & Yorkshire Cricket so clearly it is within Wakefield Council's remit to do similarly for Wakefield Trinity - if there is the will!!
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:34 pm
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
So our unfit for purpose stadium means the RFL won't allow us to play out of there any longer without solid plans for moving into a new one.
Wonder what they will make of this then?? https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/castleford-stadium-delayed/49796
And I wonder at what point the Health and Safety officers will descend upon Wheldon Road to ensure it is safe to play in???
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:38 pm
|
|
rlfan wrote:
Leeds City Council has just brokered a £40+ million deal for Leeds Rugby & Yorkshire Cricket so clearly it is within Wakefield Council's remit to do similarly for Wakefield Trinity - if there is the will!!
The political will is all that's being asked for - it's also what seems to be lacking
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:45 pm
|
|
Quite frankly I think it is worse than Belle Vue.Access is terrible , with the one road, surely it has far less seating than Belle Vue , we have a better clubhouse and the back of our stand has not collapsed.But Sky are orgasmic over the atmosphere.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:46 pm
|
|
thebeagle wrote:
Quite frankly I think it is worse than Belle Vue.Access is terrible , with the one road, surely it has far less seating than Belle Vue , we have a better clubhouse and the back of our stand has not collapsed.But Sky are orgasmic over the atmosphere.
Also our floodlights have never caught fire
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:02 pm
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
Also our floodlights have never caught fire
Although that could be because not enough of them are working to cause them to overheat
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:04 pm
|
|
thebeagle wrote:
Quite frankly I think it is worse than Belle Vue.Access is terrible , with the one road, surely it has far less seating than Belle Vue , we have a better clubhouse and the back of our stand has not collapsed.But Sky are orgasmic over the atmosphere.
I'll have to take your word for it regarding the club house as they won't let us Cas fans in yours.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:11 pm
|
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I'll have to take your word for it regarding the club house as they won't let us Cas fans in yours.
In Cats bar? I didn't realise away fans weren't allowed in? I though you just had to show your ticket to gain entrance, I've never been turned away and very rarely wear my colours.
|
|
c}