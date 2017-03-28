There aren't any bus services now - but 'specials' could run on match days. Could even ask Pinderfields if their staff car park (the one off Aberford Road, currently closed at weekends) could be used as a park & ride if parkings tight at the stadium.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bigalf, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Google Adsense [Bot], Hank Moody, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, Towns88, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, WF Rhino, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 286 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}