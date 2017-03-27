|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1280
|
I think it is quite a good location personally.
Although further out of town than BV, as Cosmicat says close to major road networks, which the RFL look upon.
Could there maybe more buses be put on. I think 443 and 446 go closeby, though not over regular. Another thought is trains, there is a station close to J32, could a station be built between Normanton and Woodlesford, though not quite sure how close to the site the line runs.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 65
|
Regrettably the nearest railway lines have both gone long ago. Methley would be quite near (walkable) but the chances of a railway station are probably remote. When it comes to bus services there are two from Wakefield, 446 (basically hourly) and 173A/174/174A/175/175A which collectively are no better than hourly during the day and not at all on Sunday. Though they could be improved. Indeed our beloved council talked of improved bus services and a park and rise site when the plans were first unveiled, though the park and ride would not be on match days obviously.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1280
|
Thanks for that two points.
Though trivial to some, public transport connections are important.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 245
|
This topic i started last night is throwing up some positive vibes, surprising what even a glimpse of light at the end of a tunnel can do for people. Keep up throwing in the ideas for a more positive outcome. The plight of Trinity and our new stadium is now getting a lot more exposure and it is been talked about more in the press and on tv. Why even one pundit mentioned "iconic" club in his musing on the plight of Belle Vue and Wakefield Trinity.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:34 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1280
|
It is good to hear positive news Kev.
Out of curiosity, where did you hear this initially.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:30 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1268
|
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Just seen the report in the Express where MC states he has concerns over the Newmarket location. In isolation I could understand but it seems a strange comment when he's prepared to take the club out of the district to a stadium not that much different in its location (ie edge of a residential area, near to a motorway junction, not much else around).
Have to say i've always agreed with him on that point, never thought Newmarket was the right place for a new ground and i know i'm not alone there. Still beggers can't be choosers and if MC is going to try an ld raise £10miliion then it's going to take a lot of begging. 90% of it will have to be grant funding at a time that all public bodies are having the amounts they are given for funding projects cut by central government and money from europe is likely to get much harder to come by. And all this needs that council support again. Wouldn't surprise me if this 'positivity' is a delaying tactic from them, seems to fit their modus operandi.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:50 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1268
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is good to hear positive news Kev.
Out of curiosity, where did you hear this initially.
This weeks league express.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:00 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3204
|
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:10 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 65
|
I'm not convinced it's in the right place either (and I live within a mile of it!). Newmarket's great selling point is that it is literally two minutes from the M62 and therefore great for away fans in a car. To be honest it's pretty easy for people from the west side of Wakefield as you can use the M1 and M62 and Ossett to Newmarket is 20minutes (on a good day) probably no longer than Belle Vue. The big problem is Public Transport and people who normally walk to Belle Vue. How far is the KCom stadium from the centre of Hull? There are currently no facilities in the area either. The nearest pub closed some time ago and there is one shop at Moorhouse Estate. Still these things are minor problems compared with actually getting the thing built. As many others have said, I'll believe it when I see it or in my case sit/stand in it!
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:26 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1280
|
Thats why I haven't read it then first hand for myself.
My work mate usually gets it and then passes it on to me, and hes currently away. Will call at the shop then and get it myself.
Yes, I agree regarding public transport, but maybe Wakefield could work with local bus companies, maybe an arrangement also for sponsorship. We are served mainly by Arriva, but there are also a few smaller independant bus companies operating around the Wakefield area. Also, if there are more businesses nearby, then there would be an argument for more buses anyway for potential employees
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, got there, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, NEwildcat, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, steadygetyerboots-on, TrinFanX, Trinity 61, Trinity 64, Two Points, vastman, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 239 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}