Khlav Kalash wrote: Just seen the report in the Express where MC states he has concerns over the Newmarket location. In isolation I could understand but it seems a strange comment when he's prepared to take the club out of the district to a stadium not that much different in its location (ie edge of a residential area, near to a motorway junction, not much else around).

Have to say i've always agreed with him on that point, never thought Newmarket was the right place for a new ground and i know i'm not alone there. Still beggers can't be choosers and if MC is going to try an ld raise £10miliion then it's going to take a lot of begging. 90% of it will have to be grant funding at a time that all public bodies are having the amounts they are given for funding projects cut by central government and money from europe is likely to get much harder to come by. And all this needs that council support again. Wouldn't surprise me if this 'positivity' is a delaying tactic from them, seems to fit their modus operandi.