Regrettably the nearest railway lines have both gone long ago. Methley would be quite near (walkable) but the chances of a railway station are probably remote. When it comes to bus services there are two from Wakefield, 446 (basically hourly) and 173A/174/174A/175/175A which collectively are no better than hourly during the day and not at all on Sunday. Though they could be improved. Indeed our beloved council talked of improved bus services and a park and rise site when the plans were first unveiled, though the park and ride would not be on match days obviously.