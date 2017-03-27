|
Could look at Crowd funding part of the cost? I know it's not much but there is also £1400 in the Wakefield Trinity Easyfundraising account.
Can't Trinity look at setting up a regular car boot on the car park to bring in additional funds?
What about....
7. Community development venture funds (CDVFs)
CDVFs were launched on the back of findings from a report by the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Social Investment Task Force. They are funded by the DTI and the private sector with the aim of increasing investment in deprived areas. Bridges Community Ventures (www.bridgesventures.com
) was the first CDVF to launch in May 2002, with a fund of £40 million. Funds are provided to a maximum of £2 million in exchange for a stake in the business. Thus far, Bridges has invested in ten companies.http://bridgesfundmanagement.com/social-businesses/
Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:10 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Surely Sir RMW could have a chat with some of his millionaire business contacts and put a consortium together to raise funds. He owes something to us supporters following the let down of his chairmanship tenure. Come on Rodders!!!
Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:52 pm
Surly bloody newcold should contribute a fair sum
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:07 pm
Just seen the report in the Express where MC states he has concerns over the Newmarket location. In isolation I could understand but it seems a strange comment when he's prepared to take the club out of the district to a stadium not that much different in its location (ie edge of a residential area, near to a motorway junction, not much else around).
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:14 pm
dboy
Free-scoring winger
A new stadium in a crap location, is better than no stadium at all.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:18 pm
New plan:
1. Groundshare with Dewsbury
2. Dewsbury continue to freefall into L1
3. Dewsbury carry on being crap in 2018 in C1
4. Dewsbury sell us their stadium
5. WMDC and Kirklees agree to change boundary lines
6. Wakey now own a suitable stadium inside WMDC with potential to expand
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:33 pm
dboy wrote:
A new stadium in a crap location, is better than no stadium at all.
Indeed.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:07 pm
Maybe the plans for Newmarket have been tweaked a little.
Didnt Vastman have the ideas of temporary structures built which were a fraction of the cost and time, than that of bricks and mortar.
I seem to recall that MC had invited him down to the ground at some point to share ideas.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:15 pm
No Newmarket is perfect M1,M62,A1 perfect ! Bv is crap hole
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:20 pm
We want a Leigh type sports village not bv the all area is craphouse
