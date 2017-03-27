Could look at Crowd funding part of the cost? I know it's not much but there is also £1400 in the Wakefield Trinity Easyfundraising account.
Can't Trinity look at setting up a regular car boot on the car park to bring in additional funds?
What about....
7. Community development venture funds (CDVFs)
CDVFs were launched on the back of findings from a report by the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Social Investment Task Force. They are funded by the DTI and the private sector with the aim of increasing investment in deprived areas. Bridges Community Ventures (www.bridgesventures.com) was the first CDVF to launch in May 2002, with a fund of £40 million. Funds are provided to a maximum of £2 million in exchange for a stake in the business. Thus far, Bridges has invested in ten companies.
http://bridgesfundmanagement.com/social-businesses/
