The issue with any stadium is funding. Newmarket is probably the best option because the planning costs are already done which makes the outlay less. There's still the issue of finding £10-15m to make it a reality though



Personally I'd be looking to expanding what can be offered to be able to maximise potential funding streams. Providing classrooms and accredited learning will mean you can assess education funds, providing arts installations or museum space means you can access Arts funding, providing green space and Nature Walks means you can access environmental funding, providing sports facilities for children means you can access sports funding, providing different sports (eg football and RU) means you can access funding from their governing bodies.



It's one hell of a process though, i used to do it on a smaller scale for my previous employer and it took a lot of work. Lottery funding was always a good way to start as they used to signpost me to other useful funding streams