Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:20 pm
Fordy





Sandal Cat wrote:
Yorkcourt have outline consent for a hotel on the Newmarket site and have submitted a reserve matters application and are awaiting the decision.



Is that another separate application or would that one actually count towards the trigger point??






Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:24 pm
Joe Banjo





Just read The League Weekly,quote (How the malign leadership of Wakefield Council and specifically Labour council leader Peter Box has deliberately tried to damage Wakefield Trinity probably belongs in courtroom.)

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:04 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY




Newmarket is still a goer and could be financed a number of ways + plenty of room for community sports pitches. Gyms ,bowling , reclaimed stands the options are endless.

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:14 pm
Egg Banjo



The issue with any stadium is funding. Newmarket is probably the best option because the planning costs are already done which makes the outlay less. There's still the issue of finding £10-15m to make it a reality though

Personally I'd be looking to expanding what can be offered to be able to maximise potential funding streams. Providing classrooms and accredited learning will mean you can assess education funds, providing arts installations or museum space means you can access Arts funding, providing green space and Nature Walks means you can access environmental funding, providing sports facilities for children means you can access sports funding, providing different sports (eg football and RU) means you can access funding from their governing bodies.

It's one hell of a process though, i used to do it on a smaller scale for my previous employer and it took a lot of work. Lottery funding was always a good way to start as they used to signpost me to other useful funding streams

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:43 pm
bren2k






Egg Banjo wrote:
Personally I'd be looking to expanding what can be offered to be able to maximise potential funding streams. Providing classrooms and accredited learning will mean you can assess education funds, providing arts installations or museum space means you can access Arts funding, providing green space and Nature Walks means you can access environmental funding, providing sports facilities for children means you can access sports funding, providing different sports (eg football and RU) means you can access funding from their governing bodies.


I'd certainly be looking at opportunities around education; there are several MAT's in the District that may well be interested in conversations around sports and physical literacy and, given the egregious decision by the government to reduce funding for schools, would likely welcome the opportunity to have access to facilities and expertise, whilst not having to invest in the infrastructure, or the staffing, themselves.

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:52 pm
Sandal Cat





Fordy wrote:
Is that another separate application or would that one actually count towards the trigger point??


Don't think so as i believe the trigger is for B8 i believe but i will have another look.



Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:56 pm
charlie63wildcat




Interesting stuff. Things like Bren and Egg banjo discuss are a lot like the reply I got from j.c about Leigh. This isn't my professional area (Physio is mine) but if people involved with this need helping hands I'm all for helping.

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:18 pm
Egg Banjo



charlie63wildcat wrote:
Interesting stuff. Things like Bren and Egg banjo discuss are a lot like the reply I got from j.c about Leigh. This isn't my professional area (Physio is mine) but if people involved with this need helping hands I'm all for helping.


What all of this revolves around is a local authority who are willing to work FOR the community. It doesn't cost them lots of money to secure funding, but it does take lots of time, and that seems to be something wakefield council don't want to give. Councils can access pots of money which are unavailable to private trusts

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:50 pm
charlie63wildcat




Egg Banjo wrote:
What all of this revolves around is a local authority who are willing to work FOR the community. It doesn't cost them lots of money to secure funding, but it does take lots of time, and that seems to be something wakefield council don't want to give. Councils can access pots of money which are unavailable to private trusts


Yes well I guess that says it all. Hopefully Mr Carter has managed to get Box to shift his position .....!

Re: MC cautiously optimistic regards Newmarket stadium

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:01 pm
newgroundb4wakey




Joe Banjo wrote:
Just read The League Weekly,quote (How the malign leadership of Wakefield Council and specifically Labour council leader Peter Box has deliberately tried to damage Wakefield Trinity probably belongs in courtroom.)

If you're quoting Danny Lockwood his next few lines say "Mick Carter has too much on his hands to fight that pointless battle"
c}