bren2k wrote:
I've been exploring how to raise 10 million quid for all of my adult life - hasn't happened yet.
I guess it's *slightly* easier to raise money when you're offering something in return such as community development (government investment) or marketing opportunities (business investment)
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:44 am
It's dangerous though, because it encourages season ticket deals that become unsustainable, like at Bradford and us in the Glover years. They'll knock out cheap membership deals and incorporate all those people in the gate, whether they attend or not, and start including mass pre-match dances.
Initiatives to help away fans is a good start. How about a simple one: cross-Pennine games on Sundays only.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:47 am
Jizzer
Strong-running second rower
That's going to take alot of bucket collections...
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:53 am
Just wonder if Toronto had shifted 5k season tickets whether the figure that seems to have been plucked out of thin air would have been 5500?
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:09 am
Funny how WMDC aka Box have meeting that leads people to express some optimism, let me think ... oh yes are there some local elections coming up.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:25 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Funny how WMDC aka Box have meeting that leads people to express some optimism, let me think ... oh yes are there some local elections coming up.
I've always said SWAG should put up candidates against them in key seats - imagine the publicity if we won!
You could stand for whatever the local governments version of the House if Lords is
Also if we ever needed the players to step up it's now. A CCup victory wouldn't half raise our profile and make the point - come on lads!!!!
SUPPORT SWAG...
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:58 am
Good point Vasty.
I think even a Challenge Cup final appearance would do the profile no harm, let alone win it.
1979 was a long time ago.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:00 pm
Would it be possible to encourage one of the major hotel chains to incorporate a hotel into the stadium build, say a Travelodge or similar, for a "fee". There aren't any off the motorway junctions that side (nearest is at xscape) and the site is nicely between Leeds and Wakefield just off the motorway network.
Bit far fetched I know, and the planning permission we have probably wouldn't allow it, but then anything seems to happen on this site!
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:07 pm
Cats13 wrote:
Would it be possible to encourage one of the major hotel chains to incorporate a hotel into the stadium build, say a Travelodge or similar, for a "fee". There aren't any off the motorway junctions that side (nearest is at xscape) and the site is nicely between Leeds and Wakefield just off the motorway network.
Bit far fetched I know, and the planning permission we have probably wouldn't allow it, but then anything seems to happen on this site!
Yorkcourt have outline consent for a hotel on the Newmarket site and have submitted a reserve matters application and are awaiting the decision.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:10 pm
acko
Free-scoring winger
vastman wrote:
I've always said SWAG should put up candidates against them in key seats - imagine the publicity if we won!
You could stand for whatever the local governments version of the House if Lords is
Also if we ever needed the players to step up it's now. A CCup victory wouldn't half raise our profile and make the point - come on lads!!!!
Phill will be ideal to take on Box in the local councils
We are TRINITY's barmy army.
SWFC the owls are coming for you
