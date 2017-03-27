Would it be possible to encourage one of the major hotel chains to incorporate a hotel into the stadium build, say a Travelodge or similar, for a "fee". There aren't any off the motorway junctions that side (nearest is at xscape) and the site is nicely between Leeds and Wakefield just off the motorway network.



Bit far fetched I know, and the planning permission we have probably wouldn't allow it, but then anything seems to happen on this site!