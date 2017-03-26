|
MC says after some decent meetings in the last week or so with WMDC the fight for Newmarket is as strong as ever,currently exploring how to raise around £10million which would be min. for ground to go ahead. The only thing stopping build is money,has planning permission is in place and has long been there. Trinity are currently exploring ways to raise the £10 million which would be sufficient to build a stadium with a 12.000 capacity to meet basic Super League standards. MC has also issued a rallying cry to fans to get down to watch Wakefield Trinity as average crowds need to be 6500 for new SL standards.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:44 pm
I think this average crowds needs to be 6,500 is a joke of a requirement. Do we really think that we can get 12 clubs in the entire world of European rugby league to meet this? Certainly currently struggle with us Salford and Huddersfield, probably Widnes too. How many of the Championship clubs could meet this criteria if they were in SL? Maybe Bradford but that is it.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:17 am
wildshot wrote:
I think this average crowds needs to be 6,500 is a joke of a requirement. Do we really think that we can get 12 clubs in the entire world of European rugby league to meet this? Certainly currently struggle with us Salford and Huddersfield, probably Widnes too. How many of the Championship clubs could meet this criteria if they were in SL? Maybe Bradford but that is it.
RFL should look at themselves if there not happy with attendance across the board. Poor marketing, poor refereeing, debacles like Bradford, disciplinary inconsistencies, the state of the amateur game, and poor leadership.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:47 am
Well lets hope then that this happens.
How about regular bucket collections at games and maybe events in Cats bar to start with.
Yes, I too think the average crowds figure is a litle high. Last year I was keeping a weekly log of our crowd to work out the average. Cant remember exactly but by round 23, we werent far of 6000. It was the play off re areanged play off games that affected this.
My solution for that would be to review Thursday and Friday games.
About champoinship clubs hitting the mark, without bigging them up, Hull KR are averaging 7000+
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:21 am
I don't understand the 6.5k crowd standard.
What happens if you don't?
What happens if you are on Sky on Thursday and that knocks your crowd down? What happens when you refuse the Thursday game?
It's a good target but not a standard.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:44 am
PopTart wrote:
I don't understand the 6.5k crowd standard.
What's not to understand about it, its like the covered seating figure its there for a reason !!!
That reason is, we do not meet it but other teams in the lower league do meet it. Hence its quite a simple way for the RFL to manipulate the league to have it consisting of their preferred clubs.
For instance if London were still in SL the 6500 would not be mentioned they would conjure up some other criteria we do not meet.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:50 am
Prince Buster wrote:
What's not to understand about it, its like the covered seating figure its there for a reason !!!
That reason is, we do not meet it but other teams in the lower league do meet it. Hence its quite a simple way for the RFL to manipulate the league to have it consisting of their preferred clubs.
For instance if London were still in SL the 6500 would not be mentioned they would conjure up some other criteria we do not meet.
It does make you wonder, they bring in recommended crowd figures, put us on SKY, did someone mention 10 times this season, crowds are always down when the team or on TV. So 6,500 would be a tall order for us.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:01 am
From what MAC has said, it's not a rule out in place by the RFL, more an agreement between the owners of the 12 super league teams
