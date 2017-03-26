MC says after some decent meetings in the last week or so with WMDC the fight for Newmarket is as strong as ever,currently exploring how to raise around £10million which would be min. for ground to go ahead. The only thing stopping build is money,has planning permission is in place and has long been there. Trinity are currently exploring ways to raise the £10 million which would be sufficient to build a stadium with a 12.000 capacity to meet basic Super League standards. MC has also issued a rallying cry to fans to get down to watch Wakefield Trinity as average crowds need to be 6500 for new SL standards.