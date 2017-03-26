This week's results



Week 6

Wakefield 28 Leigh 24 - Wakefield by 4

Huddersfield 12 Leeds 28 - Leeds by 16

St Helens 31 Warrington 6 - St Helens by 25

Widnes 10 Salford 46 - Salford by 36

Wigan 20 Hull FC 22 - Hull FC by 2

Castleford 43 Catalans 26 - Castleford by 17



This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

8 The Biffs Back (Predictor of the week)

7 Ducknumber1, Rhinos_bish, WF Rhino

6 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Him, Priestley, Rhinos69, Xykojen

5 BRK, Frosties., Loiner81, Old Feller, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter

4 Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Phil Clarke, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tvoc, William Eve

3 Biff Tannen

2 Highbury Rhino, Tigertot





Overall table

31 Priestley, Tad Rhino

30 Rodhutch

29 Ducknumber1, Loiner81, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Xykojen

28 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino

27 Rhino-Mark

26 Old Feller, Southstander.com, ThePrinter

25 BRK, Jamie101, John Boy 13

24 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Tigertot, William Eve

23 Him, The Biffs Back

22 Frosties., Phil Clarke, Sarahgrhino

21 Broad Ings Warrior, Rotherhamrhino

20 Rhino46, Tvoc

19 Cuppabrew, Highbury Rhino

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)

Castleford (CAS) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Leeds (LEE) v Wigan (WIG)

Catalans (CAT) v Wakefield (WAK)

Leigh (LEI) v Widnes (WID)

Warrington (WAR) v Hull FC (HFC)





Good luck