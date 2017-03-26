This week's results
Week 6
Wakefield 28 Leigh 24 - Wakefield by 4
Huddersfield 12 Leeds 28 - Leeds by 16
St Helens 31 Warrington 6 - St Helens by 25
Widnes 10 Salford 46 - Salford by 36
Wigan 20 Hull FC 22 - Hull FC by 2
Castleford 43 Catalans 26 - Castleford by 17
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 The Biffs Back (Predictor of the week)
7 Ducknumber1, Rhinos_bish, WF Rhino
6 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Him, Priestley, Rhinos69, Xykojen
5 BRK, Frosties., Loiner81, Old Feller, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter
4 Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Phil Clarke, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tvoc, William Eve
3 Biff Tannen
2 Highbury Rhino, Tigertot
Overall table
31 Priestley, Tad Rhino
30 Rodhutch
29 Ducknumber1, Loiner81, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Xykojen
28 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino
27 Rhino-Mark
26 Old Feller, Southstander.com, ThePrinter
25 BRK, Jamie101, John Boy 13
24 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Tigertot, William Eve
23 Him, The Biffs Back
22 Frosties., Phil Clarke, Sarahgrhino
21 Broad Ings Warrior, Rotherhamrhino
20 Rhino46, Tvoc
19 Cuppabrew, Highbury Rhino
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Leeds (LEE) v Wigan (WIG)
Catalans (CAT) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leigh (LEI) v Widnes (WID)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck
Week 6
Wakefield 28 Leigh 24 - Wakefield by 4
Huddersfield 12 Leeds 28 - Leeds by 16
St Helens 31 Warrington 6 - St Helens by 25
Widnes 10 Salford 46 - Salford by 36
Wigan 20 Hull FC 22 - Hull FC by 2
Castleford 43 Catalans 26 - Castleford by 17
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 The Biffs Back (Predictor of the week)
7 Ducknumber1, Rhinos_bish, WF Rhino
6 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Him, Priestley, Rhinos69, Xykojen
5 BRK, Frosties., Loiner81, Old Feller, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter
4 Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Phil Clarke, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tvoc, William Eve
3 Biff Tannen
2 Highbury Rhino, Tigertot
Overall table
31 Priestley, Tad Rhino
30 Rodhutch
29 Ducknumber1, Loiner81, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Xykojen
28 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino
27 Rhino-Mark
26 Old Feller, Southstander.com, ThePrinter
25 BRK, Jamie101, John Boy 13
24 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Tigertot, William Eve
23 Him, The Biffs Back
22 Frosties., Phil Clarke, Sarahgrhino
21 Broad Ings Warrior, Rotherhamrhino
20 Rhino46, Tvoc
19 Cuppabrew, Highbury Rhino
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Leeds (LEE) v Wigan (WIG)
Catalans (CAT) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leigh (LEI) v Widnes (WID)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck