WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

 
Post a reply

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:08 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2864
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 6
Wakefield 28 Leigh 24 - Wakefield by 4
Huddersfield 12 Leeds 28 - Leeds by 16
St Helens 31 Warrington 6 - St Helens by 25
Widnes 10 Salford 46 - Salford by 36
Wigan 20 Hull FC 22 - Hull FC by 2
Castleford 43 Catalans 26 - Castleford by 17

This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 The Biffs Back (Predictor of the week)
7 Ducknumber1, Rhinos_bish, WF Rhino
6 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Him, Priestley, Rhinos69, Xykojen
5 BRK, Frosties., Loiner81, Old Feller, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter
4 Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Phil Clarke, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tvoc, William Eve
3 Biff Tannen
2 Highbury Rhino, Tigertot


Overall table
31 Priestley, Tad Rhino
30 Rodhutch
29 Ducknumber1, Loiner81, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Xykojen
28 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino
27 Rhino-Mark
26 Old Feller, Southstander.com, ThePrinter
25 BRK, Jamie101, John Boy 13
24 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Tigertot, William Eve
23 Him, The Biffs Back
22 Frosties., Phil Clarke, Sarahgrhino
21 Broad Ings Warrior, Rotherhamrhino
20 Rhino46, Tvoc
19 Cuppabrew, Highbury Rhino
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Leeds (LEE) v Wigan (WIG)
Catalans (CAT) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leigh (LEI) v Widnes (WID)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull FC (HFC)


Good luck

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:31 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22119
SAL 8
CAS 20
LEE 8
CAT 14
LEI 26
WAR 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:52 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19763
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
me and my boy joint top eh, that won't last :mrgreen:

SAL 10
CAS 24
LEE 10
CAT 22
LEI 16
WAR 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:29 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4943
Location: Hill Valley
STH 4
CAS 16
LEE 4
CAT 4
LEI 16
HFC 4
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:01 am
Carisma HFC User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jan 07, 2003 5:44 pm
Posts: 548
Location: South of Heaven
STH 12
CAS 16
WIG 8
CAT 8
LEI 4
HFC 6
Sometimes say nothing!!!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:19 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 728
STH 10
CAS 16
LEE 7
CAT 8
LEI 14
HFC 12
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:37 am
Rhino46 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 11, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 285
SAL 4
CAS 18
LEE 4
CAT 16
LEI 12
WAR 7

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:40 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9651
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SAL - 8
CAS - 32
LEE - 10
CAT - 14
LEI - 26
HFC - 18
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 7

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:42 am
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 116
Location: Drifting on the breeze
SAL 16
CAS 24
LEE 16
CAT 12
LEI 24
HFC 16
-Xyk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Ashton Bears, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, FlyingRhinos, Gotcha, Joshheff90, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, OldFart2, RHINO-MARK, SmokeyTA, Xykojen and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,5391,68475,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}