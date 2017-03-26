Every month Huddersfield Library invite a speaker to their Library Coffee Morning. This Wednesday (May 29th) it's me. I will be talking about my five novels (Details below) and at the same time, I will be encouraging and advising members of the audience to do what I have done, which is basically write fiction based around my own life and times.

They say that there is a book in everyone and particularly among those who have been around quite a while. This is something that may appeal less to young key board warriors but more so to their parents and even grand parents.

So if you have any older relatives, it would be appreciated if could you tell them they will be made very welcome at this event.

Their attendance may even turn some of them into authors!

The event runs from 10 until 12 and will be in the Light Reading Room.