With all Round seven games in the Kingstone Press Championship kicking off simultaneously on Sunday afternoon we had eighty minutes to see whether Hull KR, Toulouse, Featherstone and London Broncos could maintain their top four spots. The game of the afternoon looked like it would be the visit of Toulouse to Featherstone, while Halifax's trip to Hull KR also looked an intriguing prospect.Further down the table the Sheffield Eagles travelled to Swinton, London hosted Rochdale, Oldham were at Batley Bulldogs while the Bradford Bulls continued their quest for positive points against Dewsbury Rams.