Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:42 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3252
With the state of thingscat Warrington and the perceived rift between the coachingvstaff and some of the players should we be cheeky and go for Declan their young half back out of favour.

Firstly I accept this could be pie in the sky and financially not viable for us. But to be ambitious hecwould beca good addition for competition at half bearing in mind both Williams and Milky are off contract atvthe end ofvthe season I believe and Liam who is greatvat game managemnet and vision is at the latter stages of his career.

Just posting to create a debate.
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Wire woes

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:10 pm
Jambon Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Oct 15, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 744
Location: Doncaster
I'd rather we go for their hooker and bring Clark back to Yorkshire!

Re: Wire woes

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:01 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1270
I would agree with that Jambon.

As well as Finn and Wood have been, a good all round 80 minute hooker could be a misding piece of the jigsaw.

Someone mentioned that earlier in the week.

Re: Wire woes

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:52 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3330
Location: Orange street
the stench of Agar has started to hang around the Warrington team

Re: Wire woes

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:15 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6600
Location: Out of the loop
Clarke doesn't play 80 minutes, but if you want him it would only take a swap with Johnstone and Jowitt to secure his services, that's assuming he wants to come.

Re: Wire woes

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:50 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9056
Location: wakefield
Why would a team with loads of money but not getting wins sell their best players.
By allowing means discuss but we might as well be discussing Thurston or Cameron Smith
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Users browsing this forum: Chaka, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JBURT82, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, MC_Wildcat, musson, poplar cats alive, PopTart, ricardo07, Scarlet Pimpernell, Smew, The Dreadnought, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 298 guests

