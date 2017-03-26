With the state of thingscat Warrington and the perceived rift between the coachingvstaff and some of the players should we be cheeky and go for Declan their young half back out of favour.



Firstly I accept this could be pie in the sky and financially not viable for us. But to be ambitious hecwould beca good addition for competition at half bearing in mind both Williams and Milky are off contract atvthe end ofvthe season I believe and Liam who is greatvat game managemnet and vision is at the latter stages of his career.



Just posting to create a debate.