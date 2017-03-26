|
Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
|
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
|
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5791
|
Wow Catalans 14-0 up. Wasn't expecting that.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 678
|
once Cas got into top gear Catalan couldn't handle us.
Very Jekyll & Hyde performance.
Adam Milner MOM tackled like a man possessed in the first half.
|
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3150
|
Looked like the proverbial bubble had burst after 15 minutes. Bizarre decision from Catalan to kick for goal at 12 0 so early. They could have been 18 0 up with us having only had 2 sets.! Really poor start from us. Frustrating game of in honest. We either score tries or make lots of errors attempting to score , ala knock on forcing the pass and whip it wide and end up in touch. Better sides would have beaten us today. Need to improve against Huddersfield.
Junior Moors is good.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:29 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 954
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
|
The performance was average & disjointed at best, but the two points were gained so we move in to Huddersfield.
Great effort from the fans though; 8,126 on Mother's Day against Catalans shows what can be achieved when the team try to play an exciting brand of rugby.
|
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4615
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:39 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3216
|
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.
Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.
From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:47 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 328
Location: derbyshire
|
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4615
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
Hightown Tiger wrote:
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.
Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.
From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.
Nice one HT
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:49 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2439Location:
advertising my villa
|
Hightown Tiger wrote:
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.
Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.
From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.
Love this.
|