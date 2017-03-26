WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

 
Post a reply

GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:56 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5791
Wow Catalans 14-0 up. Wasn't expecting that.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:22 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 678
once Cas got into top gear Catalan couldn't handle us.
Very Jekyll & Hyde performance.
Adam Milner MOM tackled like a man possessed in the first half.
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:49 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3150
Looked like the proverbial bubble had burst after 15 minutes. Bizarre decision from Catalan to kick for goal at 12 0 so early. They could have been 18 0 up with us having only had 2 sets.! Really poor start from us. Frustrating game of in honest. We either score tries or make lots of errors attempting to score , ala knock on forcing the pass and whip it wide and end up in touch. Better sides would have beaten us today. Need to improve against Huddersfield.

Junior Moors is good.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:29 am
steadygetyerboots-on Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 954
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
The performance was average & disjointed at best, but the two points were gained so we move in to Huddersfield.
Great effort from the fans though; 8,126 on Mother's Day against Catalans shows what can be achieved when the team try to play an exciting brand of rugby.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:08 am
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4615
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
A try directly from the scrum against the head as well - you don't that much these days.

http://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sp ... t-the-head
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:39 am
Hightown Tiger Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3216
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.

Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.

From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:47 am
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 328
Location: derbyshire
Hightown Tiger wrote:
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.

Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.

From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.


:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: You forgot to put 'The powerhouse that is Catalans' though mate :lol: :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:00 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4615
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Hightown Tiger wrote:
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.

Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.

From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.



Nice one HT :thumb:
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons - 15:30:00

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:49 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2439
Location: advertising my villa
Hightown Tiger wrote:
The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.

Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.

From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.


:lol: :lol: :lol:

Love this.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Officeboy, Salford red all over, WF Rhino and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,6812,08475,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}