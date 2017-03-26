The temperature at kickoff was 15.8 degrees, which is the average temperature in Perpignan for the month of March. This allowed Iainsworth Thornley, Richard Myler and Lukas Walsh to show their superior class and build up a 14-0 lead.



Unfairly, at 3.43pm the sun dipped behind the main stand of the 1860's era Mend A Hose Jungle, dropping the temperature to 14.1 degrees and thereby allowing Zackary Hardaker, Grantington Millington, Joeleon Monaghan and Gregory Eden to score undeserved trys in the now arctic conditions, with Lukas Gale adding some fluke conversions.



From there on in Catalans were clearly the better of the 2 teams but were unable to add to their 4 away wins since joining Super League in 2006.