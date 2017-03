Looked like the proverbial bubble had burst after 15 minutes. Bizarre decision from Catalan to kick for goal at 12 0 so early. They could have been 18 0 up with us having only had 2 sets.! Really poor start from us. Frustrating game of in honest. We either score tries or make lots of errors attempting to score , ala knock on forcing the pass and whip it wide and end up in touch. Better sides would have beaten us today. Need to improve against Huddersfield.



Junior Moors is good.